STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ganga Ram hospital seeks more time to convert Taj Mansingh hotel into COVID-19 facility

The Jivitesh hotel has also been placed at the disposal of SGRH and will be ready as a COVID-19 facility within this week, the sources said.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Taj Mansingh (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has sought more time to convert the five-star Taj Mansingh hotel into a coronavirus facility in order to increase the number of beds for patients in Delhi amid a spike in infections.

According to an order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Chanakyapuri on June 16, rooms in the luxury Taj Mansingh hotel in Lutyens' Delhi were placed at the disposal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for using it as an attached COVID-19 facility.

According to sources at the hospital, a letter has been sent to the SDM seeking more time to develop the hospital into a COVID-19 facility.

The Jivitesh hotel has also been placed at the disposal of SGRH and will be ready as a COVID-19 facility within this week, the sources said.

At Taj Mansingh, the hospital has been given the eighth, ninth and tenth floors and it has to work out the logistics and train the hotel staff in wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), maintaining hygiene.etc., they added.

The sources said the hospital will take some time as arrangements will have to be made for routes to bring the patients and demarcating areas for the staff where the patients will not come.

It will take another 10 days for SGRH to set up the COVID-19 facility at the hotel since logistics like how to procure oxygen cylinders, staff and how the biomedical waste will be disposed will have to be worked out, they added.

The hospital is facing a staff crunch and will have to accommodate its staff for the COVID-19 facilities at the two hotels.

The national capital recorded 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the city's COVID-19 tally near the 60,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease increased to 2,175, authorities said.

It was the third consecutive day that the number of cases touched or went past 3,000 in Delhi.

On Saturday, the city had witnessed 3,630 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here.

On Friday, the number was 3,137.

As many as 63 fatalities due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,175 in the national capital and the number of cases at 59,746, according to a latest Delhi health department bulletin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganga Ram hospital Taj Mansingh hotel Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp