COVID-19: 17 inmates test positive at Delhi's Mandoli Jail, judge goes into self-quarantine

NEW DELHI: Days after a 62-year-old inmate of Mandoli Jail died due to COVID-19, 17 others who shared barrack with him tested positive for the disease on Monday, prison officials said.

The first inmate, Kanwar Singh, lodged in Central Jail number 14, Mandoli, died in his sleep on June 15.

His test report for COVID-19 came back positive on Saturday, following which 29 inmates who shared barrack with him were also tested, according to officials.

Singh's is the first case of a Delhi prison inmate dying due to the contagious respiratory disease.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said of the 29 inmates who were tested, reports of 17 came back positive on Monday.

The remaining 12 inmates have tested negative for the disease.

All the 17 inmates who tested positive have been shifted to a separate barrack in Central Jail number 14 and their health is being closely monitored by the jail doctor.

As of now, they are alright, he said.

The 12 inmates who tested negative have also been separately quarantined, he added.

In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in prisons, the officials said, the jail staff and inmates have been briefed to remain extra careful, take all necessary precautions and follow social distancing norms.

Till now, 40 inmates of Delhi Prison have been tested positive for COVID-19, out of which 16 have recovered and one died.

As many as 46 prison staff members have also tested positive for the disease.

Of these, 12 have recovered so far, according to the officials.

Delhi Prison comprises Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jails.

Singh was in jail since July 6, 2018.

He was lodged in the senior citizens' barrack of Central Jail number 14.

He was asymptomatic and the cause of his death was ascertained after a COVID-19 test was conducted on his body, the officials said.

He was serving life imprisonment in a 2016 murder case, they said.

A judge of Karkardooma District Court has gone into home quarantine for seven days after she inspected the body of the convict who tested positive for COVID-19 after his death, a circular has said.

According to the circular issued by District Judge Yashwant Kumar, Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Deepti Devesh visited the GTB Hospital mortuary and Mandoli Jail on June 16 for inquest proceedings of deceased convict Kanwar Singh.

An inquest proceeding is held to ascertain the cause of the death, the place and time of the death.

The convict had died on June 15.

She had also directed COVID-19 test for Singh which came back as positive on June 19, said the circular issued on June 20.

The judge had also inspected the body of the deceased as part of inquest proceedings, the circular said.

According to the circular, the judge also informed that it was likely that other inmates and staff officials at Mandoli jail were also carrying COVID-19 infection with whom she interacted on June 16.

"In view of the above, Deepti Devesh, MM, Shahdara District, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, who came in the close contact of deceased convict Kanwar Singh is advised to isolate/quarantine herself for a period of seven days with effect from June 16, or as per the medical advice and take all necessary precautions as per advisory/guidelines of Government of India.

She will intimate the office regarding the status of her health after expiry of seven days," the circular said.

The judge has been directed to work from home only during the quarantine period, it said.

Any other person or official who came in contact with the magistrate has also been advised to isolate/self-quarantine as per the medical advice and take all necessary precautions as per government advisory/guidelines, it added.