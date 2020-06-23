Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan gets breather till July 31 from High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday directed the police not to take any coercive measure against Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in the sedition case till July 31.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, extended the interim protection granted to Khan and directed the Delhi Police to serve a copy of the status report filed in the matter to the petitioner. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on July 31.

The HC was hearing a plea by Khan, through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case lodged against him, citing his old age, health issues and risk of the Covid-19 infection.

It has earlier asked the police to give prior notice to Khan if called for investigation and called for a status report on the anticipatory bail plea. On April 28, Khan published through his official page on social media a post that allegedly had seditious and hateful comments.

On May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Khan under Sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

Khan sought anticipatory bail on the ground that he is a public servant and a senior citizen aged 72 years, who suffers from heart disease and hypertension and is highly susceptible to Covid-19 infection which can have fatal consequences for a person of his age and health condition.

The plea has sought direction to the police that he be immediately released on bail and that no coercive measures be taken against him. It also directed that Khan’s laptop and mobile should not be seized.

With PTI inputs