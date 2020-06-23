Man posing as plasma donor arrested in Delhi for cheating people

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a man for cheating a number of people on the pretext of donating plasma to Covid-19 patients. One of the alleged victims is known to Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by Goel himself. He came to know of the racket after someone known to him fell into the cheat’s trap.

The accused, Abdul Karim Rana, is a resident of South East District’s Pul Prahaladpur. The accused used to contact people in need of plasma and he used to pose himself as a donor.

The police said Rana used to get online payment for the plasma through apps such as Google Pay or PhonePe. He used to charge Rs 950 to the victims.

“Abdul would pose as a plasma donor and cheat people. He used to tell his victims that he needed travelling expenses to reach the hospital and needed the payment. Once the victim had paid he would switch off his phone,” DCP North Aslam Khan said.

“Most people never complained as they have a patient in hospital,” the DCP said, referring to the dire situation.

A senior police official said a complaint was received at the Civil Lines police station. “On June 20, a complaint was received that someone had been cheated of `950 in the pretext of donating blood plasma,” he said.

During the investigation, the accused’s mobile phone number was obtained and he was apprehended from his house. A mobile phone used to commit the crime was recovered from the accused, the police said.

The police have urged the people to be alert and to not believe all forwarded messages or calls.

