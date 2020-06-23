Rapid antigen kits result in lesser RT-PCR tests in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the introduction of rapid antigen tests in the national capital, the number of samples collected through RT-PCR has gone down in the past few days.

In Delhi, the rapid antigen testing kits was introduced on June 18 on which a total 15,012 samples were collected. Out of which 7,040 samples were tested through the rapid antigen and 7,972 through the RT-PCR test.

However, on June 21, 13,345 samples were collected and 9,356 samples were tested through antigen and the RT PCR samples collected were abysmally low which is 3,989. Delhi has so far collected 3,84,696 samples since the pandemic broke in the city.

The figures came out during a high court hearing on Monday headed by a bench of Justices Hima Kohli had Subramonium Prasad who asked the Aam Aadmi Party government (AAP) to try and increase the Covid-19 testing methodology, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), given the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The Judges noted that present per day RAT numbers were “abysmal” as they were not even reaching 50 per cent of the target of 22,000 tests per day set by the Delhi government.

“See if you can expand the Rapid Antigen Testing numbers. Looking at the rate the (Covid-19) numbers are going up, the sooner you do, the better,” the bench said.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam, appearing for the health department, said the RAT methodology was started on June 18 and was in its trial phase.

He said the testing methodology was presently confined to hot spots and containment zones and asked the court to wait for a week after which the RAT numbers would go up.

HC strikes down PIL regarding PPE kits

The Delhi HC declined to entertain a plea alleging there was rampant manufacture of sub-standard PPE kits and seeking action against the entities involved.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that the petitioner has not indicated one example of such activity and directions cannot be issued on his word that there is “rampant manufacture” of sub-standard PPE kits.

The court further said there were already several guidelines issued by the Centre for regulating manufacture, sale and import of PPE kits.