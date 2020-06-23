STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traders in Delhi burn Chinese goods, say no to dragon

CAIT national president BC Bhartia said that traders and consumers had shown support for boycotting Chinese goods.

Members of Confederation of All India Traders burn Chinese goods during a protest in New Delhi.

Members of Confederation of All India Traders burn Chinese goods during a protest in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city traders on Monday burnt Chinese goods in Delhi’s main market Karol Bagh to demonstrate their resentment and anger against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley last week.

The protest was led by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal. The demonstrators were briefly detained by the police and taken to the Karol Bagh Police Station.

“This demonstration is a reflection of the boiling anger in the hearts and minds of Indian traders and citizens against China’s continued antagonism towards India. Due to the prevailing state of Covid-19 Pandemic, this demonstration was done by adopting all measures of social distancing and safety precautions,” said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

The traders’ body launched a national campaign titled ‘Bhartiya Samaan-Hamara Abhimaan’ to boycott Chinese goods. It has also announced that it will boycott all products made in China on festivals like Rakhi and Diwali.

CAIT national president BC Bhartia said that traders and consumers had shown support for boycotting Chinese goods.

He said “This year Diwali will be celebrated as Hindustani Diwali in the honour of the Indian soldiers who were martyred in Ladakh. We urge traders that they should refrain from selling or buying Chinese goods. This time traders are committed to teach China a strong lesson and hope that the customers too will boycott Chinese goods and would buy Indian goods,” he said.

