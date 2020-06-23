STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman raped inside Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court by staffer

The accused has been arrested and identified as Rajendra Singh, who is a resident of Kalyanpuri area and is a court staff.

RAPE

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a chamber of Special CBI Rouse Avenue Court in the city by a staffer. The accused has been arrested and identified as Rajendra Singh, who is a resident of Kalyanpuri area and is a court staff.

“The complainant has alleged that Singh committed rape with her inside Court no 308 of the Rouse Avenue Court,” a senior police official said. While the matter was reported on Monday, the accused was also arrested the same day. A case was filed after the medical examination of the victim.

“A PCR call was received at I P Extension police station on Monday regarding the rape with the complainant by a court Ardali at the Rouse Avenue Court,” he said.  

According to officials, the victim, lost her job recently, was fighting a case in the labour court.
She told the police that Singh, who is a friend of her husband took her to the courtroom no 308 on the pretext of helping her in the case. When she entered the room, the accused forced himself upon her and allegedly raped her.

