Delhi cop turns social media star with ‘Teri Mitti' song

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old Delhi Police constable is winning hearts on social media after his song ‘Teri Mitti’ for coronavirus warriors went viral, with many popular personalities praising the song and the singer. Constable Rajat Rathore, who joined the police service at the age of 19 years, says he wants to make a career in Bollywood.

“People related to the song and congratulated me. Azeem Dhyaani sir, music supervisor, commented on my post and B Praak sir, the singer of the song, messaged me on Instagram. My favourite singer is Arijit Singh and I want to become a playback singer in Bollywood,” he says.

Teri Mitti is a patriotic Hindi song, written by Manoj Muntashir, and sung by B Praak. It was released in March 2019 and featured on the soundtrack of the 2019 film Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

Rathore also got a word of praise from actor Akshay Kumar. “Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different. Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings,” Kumar tweeted.

Rathore says he is happy that the actor acknowledged him. “I am happy that finally Akshay Kumar tweeted the video. I am eagerly waiting for a chance to make a career in Bollywood. I want to sing songs for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi,” he says enthusiastically. Rathore left his graduation at Ramjas College in 2017 and joined the Delhi Police at the age of 19 years.

With PTI inputs