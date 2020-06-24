STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi cop turns social media star with ‘Teri Mitti' song

Constable Rajat Rathore, who joined the police service at the age of 19 years, says he wants to make a career in Bollywood.

Published: 24th June 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

'Teri Mitti' is a patriotic Hindi song, written by Manoj Muntashir, and sung by B Praak for Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari'.

'Teri Mitti' is a patriotic Hindi song, written by Manoj Muntashir, and sung by B Praak for Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari'.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old Delhi Police constable is winning hearts on social media after his song ‘Teri Mitti’ for coronavirus warriors went viral, with many popular personalities praising the song and the singer.  Constable Rajat Rathore, who joined the police service at the age of 19 years, says he wants to make a career in Bollywood.  

“People related to the song and congratulated me. Azeem Dhyaani sir, music supervisor, commented on my post and B Praak sir, the singer of the song, messaged me on Instagram. My favourite singer is Arijit Singh and I want to become a playback singer in Bollywood,” he says.

Teri Mitti is a patriotic Hindi song, written by Manoj Muntashir, and sung by B Praak. It was released in March 2019 and featured on the soundtrack of the 2019 film Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.  

Rathore also got a word of praise from actor Akshay Kumar. “Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different. Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings,” Kumar tweeted.  

Rathore says he is happy that the actor acknowledged him. “I am happy that finally Akshay Kumar tweeted the video. I am eagerly waiting for a chance to make a career in Bollywood. I want to sing songs for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi,” he says enthusiastically. Rathore left his graduation at Ramjas College in 2017 and joined the Delhi Police at the age of 19 years.  

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police Teri Mitti song
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp