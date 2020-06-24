STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Not Shah model vs Kejriwal model, implement system in which people don't face problems: Sisodia to Shah

The deputy chief minister said people were facing a lot of problems due to the new system and it should be scrapped immediately.

Published: 24th June 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  After getting no response from Lt Gov Anil Baijal over its request to rollback an order requiring every Covid-19 patient to visit a quarantine centre for clinical assessment, the Delhi government knocked on the doors of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said as the home minister was taking active interest in helping Delhi tackle the coronavirus crisis, he should now intervene and withdraw the orders. Expressing his displeasure towards the “Amit Shah model” of treatment of patients, Sisodia said “this is not a fight between Amit Shah’s model and Kejriwal’s model.

We should implement a system in which people don’t face problems.” “The new order is burdening the healthcare system and the administration, creating chaos and confusion for the people of Delhi. Now, every patient, irrespective of the fact that he has a very mild fever or is showing severe symptoms, he has to visit the quarantine centre to get a check-up. This has also burdened the entire ambulance system,” said Sisodia, who is doubling up as the health minister in the absence of Satyendar Jain.

He said there were more than 3,000 fresh cases every day and it was not feasible for every Covid-19 patient to undergo clinical assessment at Covid quarantine centres. Sisodia appealed to the L-G to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and revert to the old system. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the Centre to withdraw the order. “The Central government has issued an order mandating Covid-19 patients to visit Covid care centres for a health assessment.

Why does the government want to make a patient with high fever stand in the line? I urge the government to roll back the order,” Kejriwal said after visiting a Covid care centre. Earlier, the Delhi government locked horns with Baijal over making institutional quarantine mandatory for Covid patients. The L-G withdrew the order after the Delhi government objected to it. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP questioned the lack of medical infrastructure despite the AAP government boasting of high spending on the health sector in its budget. “When such a huge amount was spent on resources, then why is the health system of Delhi is in distress?” asked Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi covid 19 COVID 19 Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp