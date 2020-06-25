STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Casting of U-girders for phase-IV of Delhi Metro starts

U-girders are the platforms prepared and placed on top of the piers (pillars) of the viaduct on which the metro track is laid.

Published: 25th June 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday started the casting of U-girders for the phase-IV corridor, an elevated section, from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg. "The U-girders, 28-metre-long, will be subsequently installed on the corridor. Earlier, on the Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal Metro corridor, U-girder of 28-metre-long were installed. On the Noida – Greater Noida section, 27-metre-long U-girders were placed," said a DMRC official. 

The official said that the casting work is underway at a designated yard for this section in Mundka. U-girders are the platforms prepared and placed on top of the piers (pillars) of the viaduct, on which the metro track is laid. These girders are pre-casted or pre-fabricated in the casting yard and are then placed with a crane over the pillars. 

This is seen as a major development for the DMRC as despite the workforce crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the casting yard was readied in a record period of 94 working days. Every month, 56 such U-girders will be made at the casting yard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi Metro Ugirders Delhi Metro extension
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp