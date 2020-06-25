Casting of U-girders for phase-IV of Delhi Metro starts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday started the casting of U-girders for the phase-IV corridor, an elevated section, from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg. "The U-girders, 28-metre-long, will be subsequently installed on the corridor. Earlier, on the Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal Metro corridor, U-girder of 28-metre-long were installed. On the Noida – Greater Noida section, 27-metre-long U-girders were placed," said a DMRC official.

The official said that the casting work is underway at a designated yard for this section in Mundka. U-girders are the platforms prepared and placed on top of the piers (pillars) of the viaduct, on which the metro track is laid. These girders are pre-casted or pre-fabricated in the casting yard and are then placed with a crane over the pillars.

This is seen as a major development for the DMRC as despite the workforce crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the casting yard was readied in a record period of 94 working days. Every month, 56 such U-girders will be made at the casting yard.