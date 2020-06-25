STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi civic polls: BJP retains mayoral posts in three municipal corporations

This was perhaps the first time when the mayoral elections for the three civic bodies were held on the same day at the Civic Centre in turns.

Newly-elected South Delhi Mayor Anamika Sigh being greeted by deputy Mayor Suhash Bhadana at Civic center

Newly-elected South Delhi Mayor Anamika Sigh being greeted by deputy Mayor Suhash Bhadana at Civic center. (Photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP councillors Anamika Mithilesh, Nirmal Jain and Jai Prakash were on Wednesday elected unopposed as the mayors of South Delhi, East Delhi and North Delhi respectively. Prakash, who represents Sadar Bazaar ward, became a mayor for the first time.

This was perhaps the first time when the mayoral elections for the three civic bodies — South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) — were held on the same day at the Civic Centre in turns.

The BJP also clinched the deputy mayoral posts with its candidates Ritu Goyal, Hariprakash Bahadur and Subhash Bhadana winning the elections in North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Prakash said that his foremost priority will be dealing with the COVID-19 situation effectively and improvement in education and health departments. "Saving Delhi from coronavirus, sanitation, education and health would be my priority. We will also work to make the Corporation self-reliant," he said. 

Hari Nagar councillor Anamika had held the post of chairperson of the DEMS Committee in the south Delhi civic body for the last two consecutive years. She was also a member of the Standing Committee of the SDMC in 2017, officials said.

"In view of the financial challenges being faced by the SDMC, we need to focus on a better revenue generation plan to deal with the situation and try to make the south corporation self-sustainable rather expecting financial assistance from the Delhi government," she said after her election.

Newly elected deputy mayor of south Delhi, Bhadana is councillor from CR Park.  In the EDMC, Jain and Bahadur represent Shahdara and Saboli ward respectively.

