Despite positives, coronavirus crisis in Delhi far from over: Experts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus has exploded in Delhi and unleashed an unprecedented health crisis. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 3,947 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily surge so far, while on Wednesday, the city registered 3,788 fresh cases.

Yet, there exists a glimmer of hope, as the active cases have declined in the week June 17-23 and nearly 62 per cent of all recoveries have been reported in the last 10 days. This data indicates that despite a daily surge in cases — after an increase in testing rates — the incremental growth in recoveries and decline in active cases are keeping Delhi on course in its fight against COVID-19.

But, experts suggest that the pandemic is far from over and people should not be complacent in their response to the viral infection. Delhi has reported a total of 70,390 COVID-19 cases so far and 41,437 people have recovered from the viral infection.

The Delhi government is conducting 22,142 tests per million, and the positivity rate, which was nearly 31 per cent last week, has declined to 24 per cent on the week ending on June 22. As per data updated on the health ministry website, 2,365 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. Analysing the data on the COVID-19 deaths in the past one week shows that daily deaths have stabilised and there isn’t a sharp increase so far.

Therefore, mapping out Delhi’s response on COVID-19, incorporating crucial factors in past seven days – increase in daily recoveries, stabilisation of deaths, the decline in positivity and also decline in active coronavirus cases – indicates that Delhi is not faring badly on these crucial aspects. But, experts say that it is too early to label Delhi has crossed a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Manoj Goel, director Pulmonology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, "This pandemic is far from over… Globally, the pandemic has a mortality rate of 9 per cent, which is high, and fresh cases have been recently reported globally. People should follow social distancing and take precautions, especially in the containment zones."