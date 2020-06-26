STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Victims unable to submit claims due to shut offices

While the picture did not specify where it was taken, the notice said that the office is closed for any kind of public dealings due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Published: 26th June 2020 09:20 AM

A shop in northeast Delhi, which was set on fire by a mob during the Delhi riots | express file

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Several people have complained that they are still unable to submit applications seeking compensation for the victims of Delhi riots, even after the High Court has directed the government to expedite the process. They could not submit the forms as the government offices were closed for public dealings because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

“On 22/06, (Monday) Delhi HC ordered SDM Office to accept forms of victims of Delhi Riots. On 23/06, (Tuesday) this notice was found outside the office. Notice says no work till further notice. Nationwide lockdown lifted but SDM office still remains locked? Contempt of court, mockery of the system?” said a Twitter user said sharing a picture of the notice.

While the picture did not specify where it was taken, the notice said that the office is closed for any kind of public dealings due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Delhi HC, on Monday, ordered that the compensation forms of the petitioners be accepted, processed and their compensation paid to them immediately.

The court, listening to a petition about assistance scheme launched by Delhi government for riot victims, asked that the authorities shall accept these applications without insisting on furnishing a copy of the FIR. 
The Northeast district was the most affected during riots that happened in February. When asked about the notice, N-E Delhi DM Shashi Kaushal said, “The entire manpower is currently focused on handling the virus crisis, therefore the SDM Seelampur office has closed public dealings. But if there is someone who needs to physically submit forms related to riots, a window will be opened for them.”

