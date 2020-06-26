STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NHRC employee dies of COVID in Delhi; 17 others tested positive till date: Sources

The deceased was employed as a multi-tasking staffer at the National Human Rights Commission.

Published: 26th June 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Medics set up equipments inside the newly modified isolation ward at Shehnai Banquet Hall opposite the LNJP Hospital to take care of COVID-19 patients in New Delhi Thursday June 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An employee of the NHRC has died of COVID-19 while 17 others have been infected by the novel coronavirus till date, sources said on Friday.

The deceased was employed as a multi-tasking staffer at the National Human Rights Commission, they said.

Besides the fatality, the first COVID death of any NHRC employee, 17 other staffers, including some senior officials, have tested positive for it till date, sources said.

These cases were reported between June 12 and June 24, and some family members of a few employees have also contracted the infection, they said.

A team of Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday visited the NHRC office, located on the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi, sources said.

Earlier, sanitisation activity was carried out after many cases were reported from its office.

"From Wednesday-Friday last week, floor nos.5 and 6 were closed for sanitisation. Maximum cases were reported from floor no.5," one of the sources said.

Recently, a team of NHRC, led by its member, had visited the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, for on-spot inspection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 National Human Rights Commission
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp