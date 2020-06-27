STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2,000 beds operational at Delhi's largest coronavirus facility

The CCC will have 90 per cent beds, while the DCHC will have 10 per cent beds and the latter segment will also have an oxygen support system.

Published: 27th June 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

isolation ward

A total of 2,000 beds in Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A total of 2,000 beds in Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur have been made operational, authorities said on Friday. Officials said the largest Covid care facility area will have two segments — a Covid care centre (CCC) where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated Covid healthcare centre (DCHC).  The total bed capacity at this centre may go up to 10,200. 

The CCC will have 90 per cent beds, while the DCHC will have 10 per cent beds and the latter segment will also have an oxygen support system. The border guarding force had taken over the centre on Wednesday after being directed by the Union Home Ministry to act as the nodal agency.

ITBP chief SS Deswal, the officials said, interacted with a team of doctors and paramedics who would man the facility and was updated about the medical and administrative protocols to be followed at the facility. A team of over 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of the ITBP and other paramilitary forces have been earmarked to work at the facility, a senior officer said. One thousand more ancillary and security staff will be deployed at the facility to enable it to operate smoothly, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Delhi coronavirus covid centre
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp