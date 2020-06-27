2,000 beds operational at Delhi's largest coronavirus facility

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 2,000 beds in Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur have been made operational, authorities said on Friday. Officials said the largest Covid care facility area will have two segments — a Covid care centre (CCC) where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated Covid healthcare centre (DCHC). The total bed capacity at this centre may go up to 10,200.

The CCC will have 90 per cent beds, while the DCHC will have 10 per cent beds and the latter segment will also have an oxygen support system. The border guarding force had taken over the centre on Wednesday after being directed by the Union Home Ministry to act as the nodal agency.

ITBP chief SS Deswal, the officials said, interacted with a team of doctors and paramedics who would man the facility and was updated about the medical and administrative protocols to be followed at the facility. A team of over 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of the ITBP and other paramilitary forces have been earmarked to work at the facility, a senior officer said. One thousand more ancillary and security staff will be deployed at the facility to enable it to operate smoothly, he said.