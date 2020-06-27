STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP govt forms 1,100 teams to conduct house-to-house screening, collect data 

The Delhi government has formed at least 1,100 teams to conduct a mega exercise to screen the national capital’s population for Covid-19, revenue department officials said on Friday.

Published: 27th June 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has formed at least 1,100 teams to conduct a mega exercise to screen the national capital’s population for Covid-19, revenue department officials said on Friday. Around 100 teams have been formed in every district. These teams will have accredited social health activists (ASHA) and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) as its members.

The process of screening every household, which has to be completed by July 6, has already started in the municipal wards of some districts. The teams are armed with a mobile application, SS Corona, which will send real-time details to a dedicated web portal set up by the government.

Apart from basic details like name, age, address and contact number, the teams are feeding the mobile application with information such as every individual’s travel history, whether or not they use the Centre’s Aarogya Setu app and if they have influenza symptoms. 

“Training of the ASHA workers and ANMs has been done. The screening exercise has started,” an official said. “We will engage domestic breeder checkers, sanitation workers and teachers of municipal schools for the survey, if we require their services in the coming days,” he added. This is a trust-based exercise, the official said, adding, “We cannot force somebody to undergo the test.”  (With agency inputs)

 July 6 deadline
The house-to-house screening will be completed by June 30 in the containment zones and July 6 in the remaining areas of the city.

According to the 2011 Census, there were over 34.35 lakh households  in the national capital, including 33.56 lakh in urban areas and 79,574 in rural areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Delhi government AAP government
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp