STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Danger not averted yet: Officials as Delhi dodges locust attack

Accordingly, the airport was kept at high alert as operations could have bee n affected due to the incoming locust swarm.

Published: 27th June 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

A swarm of locusts flies over DLF area in Gurugram

A swarm of locusts flies over DLF area in Gurugram. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Saturday had a narrow escape from a major locust attack after swarms were seen flying across Delhi’s bordering areas in Gurugram and Haryana. According to experts, the locusts without causing any major damage have moved towards Bulandshahr district in UP in the evening via Jewar near Noida.

Dr KL Gurjar, deputy director, Directorate of Vegetation Conservation, Quarantine and Collection, said that the locusts had reached Haryana for the first time on Friday night and that an outbreak had been reported in areas close to Delhi.

He pointed out that the locust swarms are moving towards Palwal in Haryana and could move towards Delhi since they travel in the direction of the wind. Locust swarms were seen in Gurugram and Rewari in Haryana along with sightings at Faridabad.

"The advice for farmers is that they keep creating noise so that locusts do not sit on their crops. They usually travel in daytime and rest on trees at night. The immature adults, mostly pink in colour, travel in groups. They can be managed by using chemicals and sprays but only at night. Damage is done to trees because they chew leaves and barks," Dr Gurjar noted.

He further added that locusts on an average travel around 150 km in a day and that no major harm was done to vegetables in Gurugram or Faridabad region because of no standing crops at this season. Earlier, the locust swarms threatened to damage crops in many states amid the coronavirus crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Locusts Delhi airport Delhi locust attack Locust menace
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp