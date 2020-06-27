STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records COVID-19 tally crosses 80,000 mark; serological survey commences in national capital

As part of the survey, blood samples of 20,000 people will be tested to ascertain the presence of anti-bodies, the Union health ministry has said.

A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi Saturday June 27 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 2,948 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count across the 80,000-mark, and 66 more deaths due to the disease, authorities said on Saturday.

After June 22, it was the first time that the number of cases per day fell below the 3,000-mark in the city.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the capital now stands at 80,188.

The death toll due to the disease is 2,558, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As many as 49,301 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 28,329 active cases, it said.

As many as 19,180 tests were conducted.

A total of 4,78,336 tests have been conducted till date -- 25,175 tests per million population, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 17,381, it said.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around 5 per cent everyday.

For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the virus in the city so far.

The recovery rate has increased to around 61 per cent.

A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi commenced in some parts of the city on Saturday amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

As part of the survey, blood samples of 20,000 people will be tested to ascertain the presence of anti-bodies, the Union health ministry has said.

The exercise will be jointly carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Delhi government till July 10.

"The serological survey has started from Saturday and will cover 20,000 people. The survey is being conducted door to door and will reveal the extent of coronavirus spread in Delhi," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

His deputy Manish Sisodia also echoed similar views.

"Sero Testing has been started from today in the fight against Corona in Delhi. Under this, 20 thousand blood sample will be taken from all over Delhi. This test will prove to be very effective in the Delhi government's campaign against Corona," he wrote on Twitter.

The survey began in Central district on Saturday, officials said, adding that the response from the public was good and 450 blood samples were collected on the first day itself.

The target was to collect 700 samples and some teams are still on the ground, the officials said.

The district has deployed 30 teams comprising accredited social health activists (ASHA) and laboratory technicians for collecting samples.

The survey also began in the Kewal Park area of north Delhi, a North district official said, adding that since it was the first day, the emphasis was on putting logistics to the ground.

The response of the people will be known in the next two-three days.

Nine teams have been formed to complete the survey, the official said.

In Southwest district, the collection of samples commenced in some areas but will start in full swing from Sunday, an official said.

According to an official from East district, the NCDC would train the laboratory technicians on how to collect samples on Saturday and they are likely to commence the exercise from Monday.

Similarly, in Southeast district, the survey did not start on Saturday as logistics were being worked out.

An official from Northeast district said the survey will begin there from Monday.

The serological survey is part of a new COVID-19 response plan prepared by the Delhi health department, in accordance with the recommendations of a committee headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul.

The committee comes under the Union health ministry.

