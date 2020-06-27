STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's GTB Hospital to provide video-call facility to COVID-19 patients

It will be the second state-run hospital in Delhi to get the facility after LNJP Hospital, where the facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Medics set up equipments inside the newly modified isolation ward at Shehnai Banquet Hall opposite the LNJP Hospital to take care of COVID-19 patients in New Delhi Thursday June 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GTB Hospital has decided to provide video-call facility between its coronavirus patients and their relatives as attendants are not allowed to accompany them, a Delhi government official said Saturday.

The hospital also got a new medical director on Saturday in R S Rautela, who replaced Sunil Kumar.

Rautela is Director-Professor (Anaesthesia) at the hospital.

"Dr Sunil Kumar, Director-Professor (Surgery), is relieved from the duties of Medical Director, GTB Hospital, with immediate effect. However, he will continue to work at GTB Hospital as Director-Professor (Surgery)," an official order said.

The hospital was declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility on June 2.

According to the Delhi government official, 283 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital by Saturday 10 am, of them 25 patients are in ICU including 10 on ventilator support, and 202 patients have been discharged.

As attendants are not allowed, the GTB Hospital authorities have decided to provide video-call facility between admitted patients and their relatives, the official said.

A trial run on a few patients was done on Saturday and it is likely to be made available to public by Monday.

GTB Hospital had started a 24-hour admission helpline number -- 9625900725 -- from June 3.

A 24-hour call centre was established on June 13 for inquiry related to status of indoor patients.

A 24-hour help desk has also been commissioned with the department of education to apprise the attendants about their queries, the official said.

