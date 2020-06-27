STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITBP constable shoots self inside Delhi police station

According to police, on Friday, Sandeep Kumar of ITBP 22 Battalion Sangam Vihar with other staff arrived at the police station Karol Bagh for duty.

NEW DELHI: An ITBP constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon inside the premise of Karol Bagh police station here on Friday, police said.

According to police, on Friday, Sandeep Kumar of ITBP 22 Battalion Sangam Vihar with other staff arrived at the police station Karol Bagh for duty. "After performing the duty Kumar was waiting for his bus in police station Karol Bagh. He fired at himself by his weapon Insas which he was carrying" police said in a statement.

Kumar, 31 years, joined as a constable in ITBP on February 12, 2009.

The deceased constable was son of late Shambhu Nath Yadav resident of Kevalti village-Kevalti, Khajani District of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Kumar was performing duty under the supervision of Asst Commandant Rajan Babu, who has been informed and necessary proceeding is being conducted, police said.

