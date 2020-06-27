STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of COVID-19 containment zones to increase in Delhi after re-mapping: Officials

In Northwest district, where the exercise has been concluded, there has been a rise in the number of containment zones from 21 to 28, an official said.

A health official collects a swab sample from a child during the Government conduct rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at Lado sarai in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi will increase in the coming days after a re-mapping of such areas as authorities have decided to divide them into micro clusters for better surveillance and contact-tracing, officials said on Friday.

In some districts, the process is yet to begin as officials are still redrawing the boundaries of the containment zones, another official said.

As on Friday, there are 280 COVID-19 containment zones in the city.

According to a revised COVID-19 response plan issued by the Delhi government, the re-mapping of the containment zones should be completed by June 30.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently advised the Delhi government to implement the containment strategy recommended by the V K Paul Committee.

The committee had recommended that the containment zones be drawn afresh and strict vigil and control maintained on their borders and the activities taking place in these areas.

The amended or new limits of the containment zones should be ready by June 26, a 100-per cent survey of the zones should be done by June 30 and a comprehensive survey for the rest of Delhi should be done by July 6, according to the timetable.

