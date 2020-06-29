STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP, Delhi BJP fight over credit for COVID-19 care centre in Chhatarpur

In a bid to mock the Delhi government for taking undue credit, BJP started hitting back with social media posts taking a dig against CM Kejriwal

Volunteers prepare a facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex at Chhatarpur. With 10,000 beds, it is dubbed as biggest COVID-19 facility in India. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A war of words broke out between Aam Aadmi Party members and BJP workers on social media over who deserves credit for the world’s largest COVID-19 Care Centre in Chhatarpur, South Delhi.

AAP’s social media team went on overdrive to establish that the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre which plans to house 10,000 beds under one roof was CM Arvind Kejriwal’s effort, while BJP also wanting a piece of the cake, claimed that it was after Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention that the corona crisis in the national capital was addressed methodically.

On Saturday, both Shah and Kejriwal visited the facility to take stock of its preparedness. The credit war started a day earlier on Saturday when senior AAP leaders like Atishi started comparing what the Delhi 
government did in the name of Patel as compared to the BJP led Central government.

“Arvind Kejriwal gives what is a true tribute to Sardar Patel - India’s largest medical facility at the time of a global pandemic! This is the India that Sardar Patel would be proud of; not one where billions of rupees are wasted on statues,” tweeted Atishi a day earlier alongside a picture comparing The Statue of Unity in Gujarat and the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in New Delhi.

In a bid to mock the Delhi government for taking undue credit, BJP started hitting back with social media posts taking a dig against Kejriwal. “The situation in Delhi has improved after the intervention of the Modi government, otherwise the Kejriwal government had turned its back on the public,” said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. 

The  Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is currently managing the facility and within a short span of time, will also be responsible for the operation of the 10,000-bed facility.

Comments

