COVID-19: Functioning of Delhi High Court, subordinate courts suspended till July 15

Earlier, the committee concerned had suspended the functioning of the court till June 30. 

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Monday extended the suspension of the functioning of the high court and courts subordinate to it till July 15 in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking note of the prevalent situation in Delhi, the Administrative and General Supervision Committee of Delhi High Court said that the regular functioning of high court as well courts subordinate to it shall continue to remain suspended till July 15.

All the pending matters listed before the court in this period will stand adjourned.

In a circular, the high court said that the Administrative and General Supervision Committee of this court while considering the further extension of suspended functioning and taking note of the prevalent situation, in continuation of this court's office orders dated May 23, May 25 and various order thereafter.

It said that the suspended functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall stand extended till July 15 on the same terms as contained in the order dated June 13 of this court. However, hearing in urgent matters would be held via video-conferencing.

