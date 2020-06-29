COVID-19: How these tech start-ups tap their into the 'New Normal'

By Express News Service

Since the pandemic struck, more and more companies are becoming virtual and want technology to help them to carry on business as usual. Our Cloud PBX with remote extensions has proven a blessing for many Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). It means, this new tech is vastly more acceptable in the Post-Covid era,” says Raman Singh, Co-Founder and CRO, CloudConnect Communications, India’s first end-to-end cloud and mobile app-based PBX and digital unified communication service. As the country’s only regulatory compliant mobile-first virtual network operator, CloudConnect is focused on digitalising SMEs, very small businesses (VSBs) and small office home office (SOHO) setups.

As COVID-19 continues to rage around the world, businesses everywhere are scrambling to find their footing as people have switched from going out to doing everything indoors. In this new environment, tech start-ups are finding themselves chased for solutions rather than having to pitch them to previously sceptical business owners.

Gurugram-based Artificial Intelligence start-up, Staqu, utilises technology in solving real-world problems. It was handpicked by the British High Commission as the Best AI Start-up in the country. It’s most recent tie-up has been with DineOut. Staqu’s proprietary video analytics platform JARVIS (Joint AI Research for Video Instances and Streams) is being integrated with cameras installed at the partner kitchens of Dineout. This will help exercise the necessary supervision over the safety regulations undertaken, and ensure that all precautionary measures are being implemented by the staff.

Atul Rai, Founder of Staqu, says, “As per data from the John Hopkins University, having a face mask on can reduce the spread of infection by 60 per cent. Just with precautions, one can slow down the spread, which is more effective than measuring the body temperature, which can identify only 20 per cent of cases. But having a mask on the face itself is a ‘new habit’, and the problem with the human brain is it doesn’t want to give up on old habits easily.” “Now there comes a need for creating a mechanism by which people are trained at workspaces for working in ‘new normals’ by learning new habits.

At the same time, a task force should be made inside an organisation, which makes sure that these precautions are followed. Organisations are now creating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which must be followed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. But how do we ensure people follow them? This limitation brings us to JARVIS – an automated solution to monitor the adherence of SOPs in premises without having any biases or lags,” says Rai.

Aiisma is India’s first data marketplace, founded in 2018 by Ankit Chaudhari (India) and Nicholas Böhnlein (Switzerland) with its corporate HQ in the United States of America and operations HQ in India.



Chaudhari believes that while this change has been a long time coming, it’s finally here to stay.



“We believe the tailwinds of COVID-19 are yet to start appearing. The initial impact was largely knee jerk as the users were constrained inside by law. Now that users are gradually starting to adhere to personal hygiene and safety for self, is when the real adoption is starting to appear and numbers will stabilise,” concludes Chaudhari.

