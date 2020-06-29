STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University aspirants say difficult to get disability certificates from govt hospitals during pandemic

The students also said they were unable to upload their videos for admission to music courses.

Published: 29th June 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With just five days left for Delhi University's online registration process to close, students say they are facing several issues in applying for admission, including in procuring disability certificates and uploading their videos for music courses on the DU portal.

The main issue they raised related to getting disability certificates as the OPDs at most government hospitals are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are also scared of visiting hospitals these days.

Some students asked whether the DU can accept certificates issued by private hospitals but the varsity does not accept such certificates.

During a webinar on Monday, many students asked: How do they procure disability certificates for admission under Persons with Benchmark Disability category? Prof Bipin Tiwari of DU's Equal Opportunity Cell said students can apply for the certificates online and upload the acknowledgement receipt on the admission portal.

However, he added, they will need a certificate at the time of admission.

"The students should try and apply online for getting the certificates since certificates from district hospitals are acceptable.

"Certificates from private hospitals are not acceptable. Students would have had some proof under the category since they would have also shown some proof for their Class 12 boards also," Tiwari said.

He said the university will check if AIIMS could help them in getting the certificates.

The students also said they were unable to upload their videos for admission to music courses.

This year, candidates have to upload a seven-minute performance video on YouTube and mark it as unlisted.

The admission committee of the music faculty will then shortlist the candidates for an online interview based on the uploaded videos.

Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the issue has been resolved now.

She admitted there were glitches but they have solved the issues and candidates can now upload their videos and share the link on the registration form.

The candidates said there were discrepancies in the way their name was spelt on their Class 10 certificate and on their OBC certificate.

"All the applicants are advised to upload the correct certificates. In case there is some error in their certificate, they will have to upload an affidavit stating the correct details.

"For DU, it will be difficult to verify the correctness of the name without an affidavit," Bagai said.

The queries also pertained to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and the recent cancellation of exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The NIOS exams are scheduled to be held between July 17 and August 13.

Students asked whether they would miss out on admissions to the varsity.

"There are constraints and whatever the University Grants Commission tells us we will abide by it. The admissions depend on Class 12 results and if the results are declared by the time the varsity announces its cut-offs, the students will be eligible," Bagai said.

Bagai said if the results are delayed, it will be difficult to get admission.

The senior official said there were 1,000 registrations received for the second webinar and nearly 1,200 queries were received through Facebook.

The Delhi University opened its registration process online on June 20 for admission and it will continue till July 4.

Over 2.18 lakh students have registered for admission to the varsity while over 98,000 have completed the process by paying the fee.

In the wake of the pandemic, the admission process is being conducted online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi University online registration disability certificates
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp