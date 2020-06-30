STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 outbreak: Delhi government extends water bill waiver scheme till September 30

Raghav Chadha said the move will benefit those who have not been able to avail the scheme due to the lockdown restrictions.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday extended till September 30 its scheme offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all categories of houses get an exemption from late fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully depending on the housing category.

"In wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the water bill waiver scheme of the Delhi Jal Board has been extended by three months and will now end on September 30," the water utility's vice-chairman, Raghav Chadha, tweeted.

He said the move will benefit those who have not been able to avail the scheme due to the lockdown restrictions.

Delhi's colonies are categorised from A-H. A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle residential areas.

'A' category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.

For 'A' and 'B' category colonies, 25 per cent rebate is given on their principal arrears while in the 'C' category colonies, 50 per cent waiver is provided.

In 'D' category colonies, people get a waiver of 75 per cent on their principal pending arrear.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi water bill waiver Delhi water bill Delhi water bill waiver scheme
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp