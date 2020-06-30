STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF sub-inspector succumbs to coronavirus in New Delhi

This is the second death in the CRPF in two days after a 43-year-old official passed away in Delhi on June 27.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi.

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) succumbed to coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the country’s largest paramilitary force to nine and the total death toll in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to 25.

The central paramilitary forces comprise the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.53-year-old Anand Basumatary, posted in the 9th battalion of the force, was recently administered therapy at AIIMS, Jhajjar, where he was admitted. He breathed his last on Sunday, officials said, adding that Basumatary hailed from Assam’s Nagaon district.

This is the second death in the CRPF in two days after a 43-year-old official passed away in Delhi on Saturday. The 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF accounts for about 1,057 of more than 3,350 Covid-19 cases reported till now in the five CAPFs and two other central forces — the NSG and the NDRF.

There have been 944 coronavirus cases in the Border Security Force (BSF), 740 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 313 in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), about 184 in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 139 in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 70 in the National Security Guard (NSG).Out of these, over 2,100 personnel have been cured and about 1,300 are under treatment at various health facilities across the country.

