Despite COVID-19 outbreak, IIT Delhi breaks record of its previous years' campus placements

Earlier, IIT-Delhi had to re-conduct the second phase of its placement drive as several companies rescinded their offers.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has broken its previous years' record of campus placements despite economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak and several companies pulling back their job offers, IIT officials said.

According to the officials, over 1,100 offers, including multiple pre-placement ones, were made to the institute's graduating students from various national and international organisations.

"IIT Delhi has broken all previous year records of job placements. This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 4 per cent. Approximately, 85.6 pc undergraduate and postgraduate students who availed placement services of the institute got placed," said S Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS) "The remaining students explored for other options like higher studies, research, civil services examination, start-ups or have got jobs through their own contacts and efforts," he added.

Earlier, IIT-Delhi had to re-conduct the second phase of its placement drive as several companies rescinded their offers.

During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode, through which around 100 students bagged job offers.

"Over 430 organisations had registered for the placement season in the academic year 2019-2020 offering more than 600 job profiles. During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode and around 100 students bagged job offers during this online phase as well," Dharmaja added.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had in April asked all the directors of IIT to conduct special placement drive for students affected by the cancelled job offers in the wake of the pandemic.

