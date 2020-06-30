STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L-G Anil Baijal meets three Delhi mayors to discuss COVID-19 crisis

In another tweet, the L-G said that he had also advised the mayors for a focused approach to further improve sanitation and cleanliness in the city.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash (2nd from right) inspects Hindu Rao Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting with three mayors to discuss challenges before municipal bodies such as improving their financial health and measures to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Following the meeting, Baijal tweeted, “Discussed challenges before the local bodies i.e. improving financial condition, urgent need of strengthening digital delivery of public services, dealing with the pandemic COVID-19, preparing for the monsoon season & fighting with vector-borne diseases (Sic).”

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said that he along with — Anamika Mithlesh (mayor-south Delhi) and Nirmal Jain (mayor-east Delhi) suggested how the number of beds for corona patients could be increased.

“As we have already announced that three corporations have resources — doctors, nurses, and sanitation staff—and done preparation to convert their hospitals, schools, and community centres into COVID Care Centres, where 24,000 beds can be placed. We also suggested that our domestic breeding checkers may also be employed for a door-to-door survey being conducted to check the spread of the virus. He has responded positively. We will talk to him in the next two-three days. If the corporations have the infrastructure, we should use it,” said Prakash.

Earlier, Prakash inspected Hindu Rao Hospital, a designated COVID hospital, to check the facilities available to patients. He was accompanied by senior municipal staff and Dr Rashmi Singh, medical superintendent of the hospital.

“As of now, 50 beds are available for corona patients, which will be increased to 200 beds in a phased manner,” he said.

