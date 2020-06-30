STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lesser reports of domestic violence during COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Commission for Women

The statement said that the number of domestic violence cases reported in the initial days of the lockdown were significantly low.
 

Domestic violence, Abuse

However, 34,454 calls were made to the helpline during the coronavirus pandemic. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) registered less complaints related to domestic violence this year during the lockdown period from March to June.

According to data provided by the commission, its round the clock helpline number —  181 — received 6,909 complaints, however, last year the number was 8,188 during the corresponding period between March and June.

However, 34,454 calls were made to the helpline during the coronavirus pandemic.

An official statement issued by the DCW said that the majority of the complaints were related to queries regarding the lockdown — related to food and interstate movement.

“The Commission received more than 20,000 such calls and provided assistance to the complainants. It has been noted that there has been a decrease in the number of complaints regarding crimes and discrimination against women reported to the Commission during the period of the pandemic when compared to similar period during the 2019,” it said.

“For instance, the domestic violence complaints for the period March to June in 2019 were 8,188, while the number of complaints received by the Commission for the same months during 2020 stands at 6,909,” it added.

The statement said that the number of domestic violence cases reported in the initial days of the lockdown were significantly low.

“It has been noted that, as we progress towards normalcy post lockdown, the reporting of the domestic violence and other cases have also started increasing,” it said.

