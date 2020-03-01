Home Cities Delhi

He went out to buy milk for kids: Wife of rickshaw puller killed in Delhi violence

The 27-year-old rickshaw puller, who lived in Brijpuri, was killed in the riots on last Tuesday, as he stepped out of his home to buy milk for his kids.

Security personnel on patrol at a northeast Delhi locality on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Carrying a toddler in her arms, Sunita on Sunday waited outside the mortuary of GTB hospital where postmortem of her husband Prem Singh, who was killed in the communal violence in northeast Delhi, was being conducted.

"I have no idea what happened to him. I was told by neighbours that he was killed in the riots. He had gone to buy milk for the children around 7.30 pm on Tuesday," Sunita said, choking back the tears.

Her husband's body was found near the Welcome police station, Nisha, a neighbour who was accompanying Sunita, said.

Singh's body was identified by his sister Savita. With moist eyes, family members of Aqil also waited outside the mortuary. He was a resident of Chand Bagh, one of the worst-hit areas in northeast Delhi. "Aqil used to clean vehicles. He left home around 10 am on Wednesday. His body was later found in a drain between Shiv Vihar and Johri Pur," Aqil's brother-in-law Chand Babu said. He is survived by his wife Zayra and four children.

The communal violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and leftover 200 injured.

