CAA stir: Heavy security, section 144 in force at Shaheen Bagh 

NEW DELHI: Large number of security personnel were deployed at Shaheen Bagh as a precautionary measure and Section 144 was imposed in the area on Sunday, the police said.



The police deployment comes after a fringe right-wing group, Hindu Sena, gave a call to clear the road which has been the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register for Citizens for over two months.

However on Saturday, following police intervention, the group called off their proposed protest against the anti-CAA agitation.



"The proposed protest call was cancelled with timely intervention. But as a precautionary measure, we have made heavy police deployment here," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

Twelve companies, including two of female forces, have been deployed in Shaheen Bagh, 100 men each from four police districts have also been deployed along with the local police, the official said.



The Hindu Sena said in a statement that police pressured them to call off their protest on Sunday against the Shaheen Bagh agitation.



The official twitter handle of Shaheen Bagh stated: "Today's Peace March has been postponed in view of section 144 applied at Shaheen Bagh Jasola Vihar. Our peaceful protest continues. Come join us!" Several women have been leading the protest on the road in Shaheen Bagh, which has been blocked since December 15 last year.

Hindu Sena threat

The fringe right-wing group had given a call to clear the Shaheen Bagh road on March 1.