Delhi riots: 369 FIRs registered, 1,284 people arrested, detained

The Delhi Police have maintained a studied silence on the investigation into the riots.

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered 369 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,284 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Monday.

Forty-four of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, police said. According to police, 21 cases were registered under cybercrime. These included cases related to spreading of hate messages, they said.

Seventy-six meetings were held by the Delhi Police along with peace committees in areas of northeast Delhi. The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the officer said.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), which include one additional commissioner of police, 2 deputy commissioners of Police, 8 assistant commissioners of police, are probing the riot cases.

OPINION: How a civil servant should quell riots

However, even after multiple raids, the police have not been able to nab Shahrukh who brandished a pistol in front of Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia and AAP corporator Tahir Hussain from whose house acid pouches, stones and slingshots were recovered.

New Police chief S.N. Shrivastava, special commissioner Satish Golcha, Joint commissioner Alok Kumar, DCP Ved Prakash Surya, spokesman M.S. Randhawa, Additional spokesman Anil Mittal have however refused to share details about the ongoing probe into the riots.

ALSO READ: Former top cops react - Amulya Patnaik and team were mute spectators to bloody violence in Delhi

The toll in the riots in northeast Delhi that took place last week has risen to 45 with four more bodies brought to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

According to sources, some concerned citizens are planning to approach the court to seek a probe into the role of the police in fanning violence.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI) 

