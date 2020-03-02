Don’t want people to die: SC to hear on March 4 plea for FIRs against hate speeches 'leading' to Delhi riots

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on March 4 a plea seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians and others for their purported hate speeches which allegedly led to recent violence in Delhi.

The plea filed by some riot victims was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which said it would be heard on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that the Delhi High Court has deferred the pleas on Delhi violence for four weeks despite the fact that people are still dying.

He also had mentioned the petition before a bench led by the Chief Justice of India to request an early hearing into the petition.

Gonsalves had underlined that the FIRs should be registered immediately since nearly 10 people were dying every day.

The bench told Gonsalves that courts are not equipped to control riots and it is the job of the executive.

"We would wish peace but you know that there are limitations," the bench observed, adding, "Courts are not equipped to handle such kind of pressure".

“We don’t want people to die… We want peace. But the court has never been able to curb such violence,” Chief Justice Bobde said.

"We also read newspapers and the comments which are made," the CJI said.

Gonsalves said that high court should not have deferred the Delhi violence matter for four weeks.

"When people are still dying then why can't the high court hear it urgently," he said and urged the apex court to list the plea for hearing on Tuesday.

“Last night 6 or 7 people died. The urgency is that 5 or 6 personalities are going around encouraging it,” Gonsalves further said.

The bench agreed to hear the plea on March 4.

(With Agencies Inputs)