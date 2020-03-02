Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Pawan Gupta files mercy plea before President

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case Pawan Kumar Gupta on Monday filed a mercy plea before the President of India, his lawyer A P Singh said.

The lawyer said he filed the plea after getting information that the Supreme Court had dismissed Gupta's curative petition.

Earlier in the day, the apex court dismissed the petition, saying no case is made out on the curative petition filed by convict Gupta.