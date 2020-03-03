Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus patient dined at Hyatt Regency in Delhi, hotel asks staff to self-quarantine

All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on February 28, 2020 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, the hotel said in a statement.

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28.

However, the hotel was open to customers.

After Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.

"Since receiving this news, as advised by the authorities, the hotel has enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols, including deep-cleaning measures in the restaurant, colleagues lockers and in all public areas, restaurants and meeting spaces across the hotel," the statement said.

"All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on February 28, 2020 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days," the statement added.

Besides, the hotel has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for its employees and contractors when they enter and exit the building.

Comments

