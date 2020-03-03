Delhi riots: Man who pointed gun at unarmed policeman arrested from UP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A gun-wielding man who was seen confronting an unarmed policeman during violence at Maujpur in northeast Delhi has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh and is being brought to Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

In a video that went viral last week, the man, identified as 33-year-old Shahrukh, could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

The man fired eight rounds in the presence of police personnel.

Shahrukh's family disappeared, as per reports on Monday. Delhi cops had launched search operations for Shahrukh and his kin, along with AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

Mohammed Shahrukh, accused of using pistol during violence in northeast Delhi arrested by Delhi police at PHQ, New Delhi. (Photo |Parveen Negi, EPS)

Delhi Police sources said many suspicious articles were found in Shahrukh's house. Inflammable objects were found in polythenes while acid and petrol bombs were recovered from Tahir's house.

A Joint Commissioner level officer of Delhi Police, requesting anonymity, said, "Arrests of Shahrukh and Tahir are very crucial for us. Both could prove vital links in the investigation".

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: ID card wrangle for daughter to get remains of father who died in violence

The police recovered big petrol and diesel cans from some houses and streets.

Thousands of chilly powder packets were also recovered. These apart, 20-20 kg of iron nails and glass marbles have been found.

These things were being used to make petrol bombs, the officer said.

Another officer, who is also a member of the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the violence, said: "Catapults, made indigenously, were found installed on the roofs of many houses in Jafrabad and Mustafabad. It is believed that these catapults were used to throw petrol, acid and chilly bombs 100 metres away."

Around 200 FIRs have been lodged so far in this connection and out of these, 40 contain murder related sections.

These FIRs include charges of instigating violence, arms act, attempt to murder, causing harm to government property and obstructing the government's work.

Around 1000 people have been arrested so far in the violence-related incidents.