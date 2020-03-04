After PM Modi cancels 'Holi Milan', Arvind Kejriwal to not celebrate festival in wake of Delhi riots

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that he would not celebrate Holi in wake of communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Responding to a question at a press conference here, Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party national convener, said that he and his party MLAs would not celebrate Holi due to the riots.

The communal violence in northeast Delhi which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act and has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

Also addressing the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, Kejriwal revealed that 88 people were being screened for having come in contact with the Delhi man who tested positive for coronavirus.

A task force headed by him has been formed to tackle the situation emerging from the coronavirus infection and there is no need to panic, he said at the conference.

The task force will comprise all concerned stakeholders.

"We are concerned about situation but no need to panic," he said.

A coronavirus testing lab will be set up at the Lady Hardinge Hospital and also at the LNJP Hospital if necessary, Kejriwal said.

Isolation wards in 19 government and six private hospitals are being readied in case of need, Kejriwal stated.