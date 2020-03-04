Coronavirus outbreak: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga asks Delhi Police to suspend use of breath analyser tests 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has called for suspension of the use of breath analyser tests for alcohol consumption, by the police.

In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner, Bagga said, "In the light of ongoing ncovid2019(corona) infection, to protect(prevent) further spread of the disease, I request to please suspend the breath analyser tests for drunk drivers."

He claimed breath is one of the main reasons behind the spread of the virus, adding the test can be resumed after the situation becomes normal.

"Request to @DelhiPolice @cpdelhi & other state Police for suspension of breath analysis for some time #CoronaAlert," Bagga tweeted.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far in India and announced that all international flights and passengers will now have to undergo screening, and not just the 12 countries listed earlier.

Giving a breakup of those who have tested positive for the virus, the minister said out of the total 28 COVID-19 cases in India, one person is from Delhi, six of his relatives in Agra, 16 Italians and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and the three earlier cases in Kerala.