State-level task force formed in Delhi to combat coronavirus

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government has set up a state-level task force to combat the coronavirus infection.

"The Delhi government has constituted a state-level task force to deal with the infection of coronavirus. I am the chairman of this task force," Kejriwal told the media here.

Besides Kejriwal, the task force also includes three municipal corporations, NDMC, Delhi Police and various departments of Delhi government. Kejriwal presided over the first meeting of the task force on Wednesday.

At least 28 cases of new coronavirus have been reported from India. The virus has affected more than 60 countries across the globe. Symptoms of COVID-19 disease are cold, cough, pneumonia and shortness of breath.

A person, who recently returned from Vienna, has been found to be suffering from coronavirus infection in Delhi. After returning to India, the infected person has been in contact with 88 other people so far.

According to the Delhi government, all the persons who came in contact with this person are undergoing medical examination. However, no infection has been detected in anyone.

"The officials of the three municipal corporations and NDMC in Delhi are going to the hotels in their respective areas to check the suspected spread of coronavirus," the Chief Minister said.

"In the hotels, officials are trying to identify mainly those people who have a recent history of a visit to coronavirus-affected countries. The foreign tourists as well as the guests at Delhi hotels are being examined and screened," he said.

The Chief Minister said two labs have been currently set up in the national capital for testing coronavirus samples. "One is in AIIMS, another and the other in NCDC. Both the labs can test around 250 samples daily," he said.

"For now, these two labs should be able to handle the bulk of samples. However, another lab at Lady Hardinge Hospital would also be made functional from Wednesday evening. Also, if required, another lab could be set up at LNJP Hospital," Kejriwal said.

He said thermal screening of every passenger arriving to the airport has been started.

Earlier, thermal screening was being done only on passengers coming from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore.

Kejriwal said at least 1,16,579 passengers have been screened at Delhi airport.

The Chief Minister said 5,769 people -- all Delhi residents -- were screened for coronavirus on the basis of suspicion as they returned to India after visiting some of the countries badly hit by coronavirus.

"None of them was found to be affected by coronavirus. But as we know, sometimes, coronavirus remains active even after 14 days. Hence, 4,445 of all these passengers were again examined. None of them is suffering from coronavirus. However, there are 1,324 people yet to contacted (for screening)," he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government will contact all of them for re-examination.