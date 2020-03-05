Home Cities Delhi

35 mohalla clinics to provide round-the-clock aid to those injured in Delhi riots

All these Mohalla Clinics have been instructed to be open till 4 pm every day as well as on Sundays.

Published: 05th March 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Burnt-out and damaged shops following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to citizenship law in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state government has directed the health department to provide medical aid to people affected by the communal riots that broke out in northeast Delhi. 

The Delhi Government is running 35 mohalla clinics, 23 dispensaries, two polyclinics and 2 mobile health units to provide all-round medical aid to the aggrieved. 

All these Mohalla Clinics have been instructed to be open till 4 pm every day as well as on Sundays.

Nearly 12 teams of the volunteers are working on the ground to ensure that health aid reaches the affected people. Health Minister Satyendar Jain who has visited hospitals meeting the victim of riots in affected areas is monitoring the situation round the clock. 

The government said that it is ensuring all basic facilities, especially medical aid, reaches the affected people. To provide the best health facilities the government has also arranged for mobile health units which can move from a place to another in the case of an emergency. 

The Delhi government hospitals, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital, are also on high alert to provide every health facility to the needy people with grave injuries.  

The Delhi government is also ensuring that every relief camp set up by the government has access to one mohalla clinic and a counselling centre for the victims. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots CAA mohalla clinics
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp