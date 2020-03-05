35 mohalla clinics to provide round-the-clock aid to those injured in Delhi riots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state government has directed the health department to provide medical aid to people affected by the communal riots that broke out in northeast Delhi.



The Delhi Government is running 35 mohalla clinics, 23 dispensaries, two polyclinics and 2 mobile health units to provide all-round medical aid to the aggrieved.

All these Mohalla Clinics have been instructed to be open till 4 pm every day as well as on Sundays.



Nearly 12 teams of the volunteers are working on the ground to ensure that health aid reaches the affected people. Health Minister Satyendar Jain who has visited hospitals meeting the victim of riots in affected areas is monitoring the situation round the clock.

The government said that it is ensuring all basic facilities, especially medical aid, reaches the affected people. To provide the best health facilities the government has also arranged for mobile health units which can move from a place to another in the case of an emergency.



The Delhi government hospitals, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital, are also on high alert to provide every health facility to the needy people with grave injuries.



The Delhi government is also ensuring that every relief camp set up by the government has access to one mohalla clinic and a counselling centre for the victims.