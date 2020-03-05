Home Cities Delhi

BJP looks to dispel CAA fear among Muslims in northeast-Delhi 

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari wants to engage professionals and eminent members of the community with ‘rational thinking’ to reach out to the Muslim community.

Published: 05th March 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

MCD workers repair electric wires in riot-affected area of Shiv Vihar. (Photo | Ashish Kumar Kataria, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi plans to initiate dialogue with Muslim residents of the riot-hit neighbourhoods of northeast Delhi to dispel the “illusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act”. 

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari wants to engage professionals and eminent members of the community with ‘rational thinking’ to reach out to the Muslim community.

Explaining his idea to set up a panel comprising non-political individuals from the community to interact, Tiwari said the protests over CAA across the city are part of a nefarious design to bluff Muslims into believing that the Act takes away their citizenship.

“I want to build a team of neutral and non-political people with diverse professional backgrounds. They should tell the community not to fall prey to illusion being created by some. It is quite obvious they (those leading anti-CAA protests) are doing it for political benefits but it is resulting in heavy losses,” said Tiwari. 

The BJP MP believes that members of the community must come forward to bust the myth of CAA.“Progressive thinkers should initiate discussion in the community. If a group of intellectuals explain to people, they understand, which will help in exposing the conspiracy,” Tiwari said. 

Echoing the same sentiments, Atif Rasheed, a member of National Commission for Minorities (NCM), also said riots just before the arrival of US President Donald Trump reeked of a devious international political conspiracy.   

“Riots in the city are reported just before the arrival of US president and stopped immediately after his departure. This can’t be mere coincidence otherwise protests in the city have been going on for more than two months. The protest was already happening in Jaffrabad at a location. Why were some adamant to shift it to the main road and block the stretch?” said Rasheed, who previously led the minority wing of Delhi BJP. According to him, the riots may have been pre-planned and organised to influence US presidential elections as Trump shares a good relationship with India. 

On Wednesday, Rasheed wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying all his concerns and requested him to take appropriate action.  

Suggesting a joint investigation into the communal riots that broke out on February 24 in multiple areas of northeast Delhi, by National Investigation Agency (NIA) US’s Central Investigation Agency (CIA), Rasheed said violence in the national capital may have been planned by Trump’s opponents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots CAA Citizenship Amendment Act BJP
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp