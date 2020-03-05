Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Court dismisses AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's plea to surrender, cops arrest him

Earlier, Delhi Police had registered an FIR against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain under Section 302 IPC (Punishment for murder) at Dayalpur PS.

Published: 05th March 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Councillor Tahir Hussain

Councillor Tahir Hussain (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a plea by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking to surrender before it in connection with alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma, after which the police arrested him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja rejected Hussain's plea saying that the relief sought by him was outside its jurisdiction.

As the court dismissed Hussain's plea, a Delhi Police team, which had already arrived, arrested him and took him into custody.

Hussain moved the surrender application before the court saying that he was willing to join the investigation and wanted to surrender in the case.

Advocate Mukesh Kalia, appearing for Hussain, argued before the court that Hussain was facing life threats and was forced to move a surrender plea before the Rouse Avenue court instead of Karkardooma court.

The lawyer said Hussain has been falsely implicated in the case and sought protection for his life and property.

Hussain has been booked in the murder case of the IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had then suspended him for his alleged involvement in the violence which has left at least 42 people dead and around 200 injured.

