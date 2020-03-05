Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rashtrapati Bhavan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The popular Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

"Continuing the precautionary measures at Rashtrapati Bhavan in view of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Mughal Gardens will close for public from Saturday (March 7, 2020) to avoid any large gathering of people," it said in a statement.

With one more case of coronavirus reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region on Thursday, the total number in the country has reached 30 so far. The latest patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran, officials said.

On Wednesday, a Paytm employee in Gurugram was reported to have contracted the bug. Out of the rest 28 cases, 16 of them are Italian tourists who have been quarantined. The Indian driver of the tourists has also tested positive for the virus.

Three cities with active coronavirus infections include the national capital Delhi, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, 17 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad. Globally, deaths due to COVID-19 has crossed 3,000.

The new virus, that originated in China in December 2019, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people.