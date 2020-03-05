Home Cities Delhi

New official residence of Vice President may come up on Delhi's Church Road

Currently, the official residence of the vice president is at Maulana Azad Road.

Published: 05th March 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new official residence of the vice president may come upon a 15-acre plot on Church Road, near North Avenue. The proposal is the part of the government’s ambitious central vista redevelopment plan.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed a change to the land use pattern of the plot, which is presently reserved for a bus terminal and a neighbourhood park for recreational purpose, to residential.

Currently, the official residence of the vice president is at Maulana Azad Road. “HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based firm appointed as the consultant for the Central Vista Project, has apparently proposed shifting of the VP’s house closer to North Block, on Church Road,” an official said.

The DDA has already approved the change in land use of five other plots spread over 71 acres in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone for the Centre’s Rs 2,000-crore project, which aims to redevelop Central Vista. The proposal to change the land use of these seven plots was made by Land and Development Office under the Union housing ministry.

“Earlier porposal was to modify land use to offices. People may send their feedback to the proposed modification within 30 days. We will then hold a public hearing following which the required amendments will be made to the Master plan,” said a senior DDA official.

Land-use change proposed

The DDA has proposed a change to the land use pattern of the 15-acre where the new official residence will come up.

Ambitious redevelopment plan

The Central Vista redevelopment project for a Parliament House and offices of ministries is likely to be finished by 2022.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp