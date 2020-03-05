New official residence of Vice President may come up on Delhi's Church Road

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The new official residence of the vice president may come upon a 15-acre plot on Church Road, near North Avenue. The proposal is the part of the government’s ambitious central vista redevelopment plan.



The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed a change to the land use pattern of the plot, which is presently reserved for a bus terminal and a neighbourhood park for recreational purpose, to residential.

Currently, the official residence of the vice president is at Maulana Azad Road. “HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based firm appointed as the consultant for the Central Vista Project, has apparently proposed shifting of the VP’s house closer to North Block, on Church Road,” an official said.



The DDA has already approved the change in land use of five other plots spread over 71 acres in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone for the Centre’s Rs 2,000-crore project, which aims to redevelop Central Vista. The proposal to change the land use of these seven plots was made by Land and Development Office under the Union housing ministry.

“Earlier porposal was to modify land use to offices. People may send their feedback to the proposed modification within 30 days. We will then hold a public hearing following which the required amendments will be made to the Master plan,” said a senior DDA official.

