This is your family! CRPF offers Rs 11 lakh to former jawan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday stepped in to help its former jawan Alish Mohammad with a cheque of Rs 11 lakh after his house was damaged in the recent communal riots in northeast Delhi.



Mohammed, who is currently living in a relief camp, was overwhelmed when CRPF got in touch with him after finding out about the same, officials said.



The cheque was handed over at a simple ceremony held at the CRPF headquarters in New Delhi.

While handing over the cheque, Director General of CRPF AP Maheswari hugged an emotional Aish and said, “This is your family”. Mohammad, who served for 22 years before retiring as a head constable, had a house at Baghirathi Vihar.



His house was “damaged and plundered by anti-social elements” during the riots on February 25, the CRPF said. “He (Aish) along with his son somehow managed to escape to safety with the help of their neighbour”.



CRPF spokesperson DIG Moses Dhinakaran said, “The CRPF stands committed for the welfare of its personnel and their families. This act is a gesture to say that all serving and retired personnel of the force are our families.”



An official said the amount of Rs 11 lakh is drawn from the welfare fund of the force and it can be used to help both serving and former staffers. On Monday, the BSF had also handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to one of its riot-affected jawan.