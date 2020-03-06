Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 53; police maintain number stands at 44

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police and North East Delhi District Magistrate Shashi Kaushal have maintained that the toll stands at 44.

Published: 06th March 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

delhi riots, delhi violence, death toll

Mortal remains of a riot victim after autopsy at GTB Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The death toll in the recent communal violence that rocked the national capital’s northeast district has risen to 53, hospitals said. However, clarity is yet to emerge on whether a few bodies at hospitals were related to communal violence or not. 

According to the hospital authorities, 44 deaths were reported from the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospital, followed by five from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, three at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital and one at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Out of the 44 bodies of victims at GTB Hospital, one is of a woman while the rest are all men, hospital authorities stated.

As per GTB officials, one patient from riot-affected areas who was admitted with injuries died on Wednesday.  “We have asked the police to inform us of their tally. Once they inform the authority will match it with hospital data collected from three other hospital sources. Most of those who lost lives are young,” said an official.

Till date, 298 patients have only been treated at GTB Hospital and 17 are still admitted.

Five bodies which were fished out earlier this week were taken to RML hospital. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police and North East Delhi District Magistrate Shashi Kaushal have maintained that the toll stands at 44.

While over 200 people have been injured in communal violence, it is not clear how many people are still missing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Violence Death toll Delhi riots toll Delhi Communal Violence
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp