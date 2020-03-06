Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 53; police maintain number stands at 44

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The death toll in the recent communal violence that rocked the national capital’s northeast district has risen to 53, hospitals said. However, clarity is yet to emerge on whether a few bodies at hospitals were related to communal violence or not.

According to the hospital authorities, 44 deaths were reported from the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospital, followed by five from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, three at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital and one at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Out of the 44 bodies of victims at GTB Hospital, one is of a woman while the rest are all men, hospital authorities stated.

As per GTB officials, one patient from riot-affected areas who was admitted with injuries died on Wednesday. “We have asked the police to inform us of their tally. Once they inform the authority will match it with hospital data collected from three other hospital sources. Most of those who lost lives are young,” said an official.

Till date, 298 patients have only been treated at GTB Hospital and 17 are still admitted.

Five bodies which were fished out earlier this week were taken to RML hospital. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police and North East Delhi District Magistrate Shashi Kaushal have maintained that the toll stands at 44.

While over 200 people have been injured in communal violence, it is not clear how many people are still missing.