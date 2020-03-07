Home Cities Delhi

Leadership failed to make Dalits, Sikhs vote for BJP: Cadre on Delhi drubbing 

Unsuccessful candidates unanimously cited delay in releasing of Sankalp Patra, poor campaigning schedule, and non-cooperation of municipal councillors as primary reasons.

Published: 07th March 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A majority of BJP leaders, who lost in the February 8 election, blamed their leadership’s inability to tap into schedule caste and Sikh votes and ‘poor election management’ for the drubbing of the saffron party. 

In a review meeting with Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, its chief Manoj Tiwari, and general secretary (organisation) Siddarthan and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, the election in-charge of Delhi BJP, on Friday, at least 55 party candidates participated to convey their observations and feedback to the seniors. 

Seven candidates didn’t attend the meet and they could get show-cause notice. According to the BJP leaders, unsuccessful candidates unanimously cited delay in releasing of Sankalp Patra (manifesto), poor campaigning schedule, and non-cooperation of municipal councillors as primary reasons for the defeat in the poll. “A common complaint was that the leadership took too long to set the narrative for the elections. Moreover, the manifesto was released in the eleventh hour that was also without any counter to the Aam Aadmi Party’s free schemes including power and water.

Several said they had kept sending requests for specific star campaigners, which were not responded by leaders in the central office,” said a party functionary.

The BJP won eight seats in 70-member House, up from three in 2015. “We don’t get Muslim votes but the party failed miserably to woo Dalits and Sikhs despite polarisation. Both fractions of Akali Dal had pledged to support BJP but none of our leaders went to meet them. In the end, a majority of Sikhs voted for AAP,” said the functionary. 

BJP councillors also came for criticism as many candidates accused them of ensuring their defeat in respective wards. Meanwhile, local leaders are divided over the exercise being carried out by the state leadership, with a section terming it as a “sham”.

“We were asked not to blame individuals openly and directed to give feedback in writing. About 25 of us gave written submissions. The meeting continued for more than two hours but Javadekarji left the meeting in between,” said a BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi BJP delhi BJP failure delhi Shyam Jaju Delhi polls
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp