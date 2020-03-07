Sari seems to be the hardest drape
At the session, Jain interacted with over 500 women, giving them interesting tips on draping a sari and dupatta to add a statement quotient in their dressing sense.
NEW DELHI: Bridal wear brand Odhni organised a draping session at Crown Plaza Hotel in Delhi. Dolly Jain, a professional saree and dupatta draper, conducted the session. Jain holds the world record for draping a saree in 8.5 sec in 325 different ways.
Jain spoke about how to drape a silk sari perfectly, or the ulta pallu sari, or a mermaid-style sari with a modern touch.
She also shared some offbeat tips such as ‘Draping the sari with an additional dupatta’ and ‘Say hello to a look with twin saris’, during the workshop.
“Experience the versatility of the world’s most ancient dress. For every style-conscious woman, I recommend at least one sari in sheer fabric, like net or organza, and the second option can be a printed or a Banarasi sari,” she said addressing the women.
“Also, wearing a belt or kamar bandh over your dupatta is one of the easiest ways to achieve a stylish look,” she added. “Many women find wearing sari a cumbersome process. Some say a saree limits mobility. This workshop by was organised in order to educate women about easy and innovative ways to drape a sari so that those women who avoid wearing a sari for want of time can have some tips,” said Punit Jain, Director, Odhni.