Tahir Hussain being punished for being Muslim, says AAP's Amanatullah Khan

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Saturday said that today, being a Muslim is the biggest crime in India and suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain is being punished for being a Muslim only.

Hussain is on a seven-day police remand in connection with the northeast Delhi violence which erupted after clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups on February 23 and continued for three days.

Hussain is the main accused in Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma's killing during the violence. The SIT, however, has not received any vital information in the case.

In a tweet in Hindi, Khan said: "Today, Tahir Hussain is being punished because he is a Muslim. Perhaps the biggest crime today in India is to be Muslim. It may also be proved in the coming times that Tahir Hussain has committed the violence in Delhi."

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta responded to the tweet asking if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also feel the same way.

"Wow, the politics of appeasement by AAP. My question is from Kejriwal if he agrees with his MLA," Gupta tweeted in Hindi asking Kejriwal to tell Khan the actions of Hussain for which he is being punished.