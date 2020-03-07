Home Cities Delhi

Tahir Hussain being punished for being Muslim, says AAP's Amanatullah Khan

Hussain is on a seven-day police remand in connection with the northeast Delhi violence which erupted after clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups.

Published: 07th March 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Amanatullah Khan

Amanatullah Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Saturday said that today, being a Muslim is the biggest crime in India and suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain is being punished for being a Muslim only.

Hussain is on a seven-day police remand in connection  with the northeast Delhi violence which erupted after clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups on February 23 and continued for three days.

Hussain is the main accused in Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma's killing during the violence. The SIT, however, has not received any vital information in the case.

In a tweet in Hindi, Khan said: "Today, Tahir Hussain is being punished because he is a Muslim. Perhaps the biggest crime today in India is to be Muslim. It may also be proved in the coming times that Tahir Hussain has committed the violence in Delhi."

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta responded to the tweet asking if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also feel the same way.

"Wow, the politics of appeasement by AAP. My question is from Kejriwal if he agrees with his MLA," Gupta tweeted in Hindi asking Kejriwal to tell Khan the actions of Hussain for which he is being punished.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Amanatullah Khan Tahir Hussain Delhi riots Delhi violence
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp